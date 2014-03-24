Inscríbete sin costo al Arduino Day del ITSLP.
El Instituto Tecnológico de San Luis Potosí, te invita al Arduino Day. ¿Qué es Arduino Day? El día de Arduino es una celebración mundial del 10° aniversario de la Plataforma de Arduino. Alrededor de todo el mundo en este día, durante las 24 horas habra eventos, tanto oficiales como independientes, donde las personas interesadas en los temas de Arduino podrán aprender nuevos trucos y compartir sus experiencias. Se trata de una plataforma de desarrollo tecnológico de Hardware y Software para Ingeniería, Robótica, Automatización y Control, Domotica e Industrial, utilizando micro controladores de la marca ATMEL serie AVR, desarrollada por un Italiano de nombre Massimo Banzi, el nombre de Arduino viene por el “Bar di Re Arduino” (Bar del Rey Arduino) donde Massimo Banzi pasaba algunas horas en su creación, el Sábado 29 se celebra Día Mundial de Arduino, de manera internacional, Arduino invito a la comunidad tecnológica a realizar eventos al estilo del famoso open source.
El ITSLP invita a que se inscriban al evento, todos los grupos de usuarios, asociaciones, maestros, profesionistas y principiantes a celebrar el décimo aniversario de Arduino.
En el Instituto Tecnológico de San Luis Potosí, por iniciativa de la comunidad estudiantil y grupos de usuarios de la plataforma Arduino, se organizará un día de Mostrar y Decir, mediante una Exposición de proyectos desarrollados con la plataforma, donde todos los que participen como expositores, podrán mostrarlos a los diferentes miembros de la comunidad estudiantil, docente así como profesionistas o aquellos que decidan asistir este Sábado 29 de Marzo de 2014 a la Expo.
Si eres un profesor, estudiante de preparatoria, cualquier otro grado o profesión y estas interesado en los temas de automatización, microcontroladores, interfaces digitales, sensores, instrumentación o algunos otros, te invitamos a que vengas al evento, donde podrás ver los diferentes proyectos, que mediante la aplicación práctica de conocimientos tanto empíricos como Formalmente Académicos, los Proyectistas han implementado para dar solución a algún tipo de problema u oportunidad.
Se extenderá la fecha de registro hasta el viernes 28 de Marzo. La inscripción es sin costo alguno. Cupo limitado.
Regístrate aquí: http://www.mhsdlabs.com/arduinoday/registro.html
