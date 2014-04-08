TLATELOLCO CELEBRA 70 AÑOS DE EXCAVACIONES
*** Durante 2014 abrirá un nuevo museo y una biblioteca, entre otras áreas
*** Planea la reestructuración del recorrido por la zona arqueológica que incluirá información de la época prehispánica, colonial y moderna
Considerada como el centro comercial más importante del México prehispánico, sede de la última y decisiva batalla y caída del imperio mexica en 1521, la Zona Arqueológica de Tlatelolco celebra a partir de hoy 70 años de investigaciones arqueológicas.
Para festejarlo, el Instituto Nacional de Antropología e Historia (INAH) reestructurará el recorrido por la zona arqueológica, que integrará la visita al Museo de Tlatelolco, ubicado en el Centro Cultural Universitario Tlatelolco, el Museo del Complejo Cultural de México-Tlatelolco –próximo a inaugurarse–, el Museo de sitio Caja de Agua, la Iglesia de Santiago Tlatelolco y el Museo del Tecpan.
A lo largo del año se abrirá una serie de espacios que fortalecerán la difusión de la historia y de las excavaciones dentro de la ciudad gemela de México-Tenochtitlan, así como será inaugurado el Museo del Complejo Cultural de México-Tlatelolco.
Además, se pondrán en marcha la Biblioteca Robert Barlow, el área de Curaduría Almacén de Bienes Arqueológicos Patrimoniales Francisco González Rul, la Osteoteca Eusebio Dávalos Hurtado y el Acervo Documental y Arqueológico del Proyecto Tlatelolco (Tecpan).
Dentro de los objetivos de la zona arqueológica está la vinculación social, por lo que desde el año pasado funciona el Módulo de Atención Integral a Visitantes, el cual contiene servicios para niños, adultos y personas con capacidades diferentes”, señaló el arqueólogo Salvador Guilliem Arroyo.
Aunque el proyecto de investigación interdisciplinario inició formalmente en 1944, se tiene registro de excavaciones realizadas desde el siglo XIX. En su texto La deformación craneana entre los tlatelolcas, Eusebio Dávalos Hurtado muestra datos acerca de las excavaciones en Tlatelolco anteriores a 1839, las cuales fueron difundidas por S. Morton en Filadelfia, en un escrito titulado Crania Americana. En 1846, los clérigos Fischer y Domenech estudiaron varias tumbas en Santiago Tlatelolco donde encontraron cráneos “otomíes” que fueron llevados al Museo Broca de París.
Con motivo de la muestra del Centenario de la Independencia de México en Madrid (España), y a instancia de Porfirio Díaz, Manuel Ticó, en 1892, dirigió las excavaciones que dieron por resultado el hallazgo de diversos objetos como fragmentos de obsidiana, ídolos pequeños y restos humanos de la cultura a la que Francisco del Paso y Troncoso llamó Nahuas. Debido a la construcción de un drenaje que iba de la antigua calle de Santa Anita; dentro de los linderos del barrio de Santiago Tlatelolco, al canal de La Viga, en 1900 se efectuaron excavaciones en el sitio.
El 12 de abril de 1944, a propuesta de Robert H. Barlow, inició formalmente el proyecto de investigación interdisciplinario en los terrenos localizados frente al atrio de la Iglesia de Santiago Tlatelolco.
Los trabajos de Antonieta Espejo, Pablo Martínez del Río y Barlow dieron por resultado el descubrimiento de las escalinatas pertenecientes a diferentes sobreposiciones del Templo Mayor y parte de la estructura de Tlatelolco I. Por otro lado, se localizaron cráneos en los escalones de la Etapa II y en la escalinata B, correspondiente a la Etapa III. En ese mismo año (1944), Barlow encontró en el pozo estratigráfico III, el primer entierro con ofrenda. Además, se halló el primer osario en una fosa cavada en tezontle que fue sellada con piedras del mismo material.
En 1945, El equipo de trabajo abrió el primer museo de sitio con algunas esculturas recuperadas en excavaciones hechas años atrás. Un año más tarde, James B. Griffin se unió al equipo de trabajo, y con Antonieta Espejo inició el estudio tipológico del material cerámico. EI 21 de mayo de 1946 localizaron un entierro consistente en huesos calcinados y una urna de barro o copa estilizada en la que hallaron restos de copal.
Franklin Mash, en 1950, inició el estudio de los petroglifos incorporados a la fachada Este de la Etapa II del Templo Mayor.
En 1963 se publicó el descubrimiento del plato de fondo ondulado llamado Cuauhxicalli. En el mismo año se dio a conocer un Tzompantli en Tlatelolco, cerca de 170 cráneos procedentes de un altar o Tzompantli, localizados muy cerca del templo ubicado en la esquina noreste de la zona arqueológica.
La existencia de pintura mural en lo que correspondería a la estructura de Tlatelolco I, abrió la posibilidad de encontrar restos del adoratorio a Tláloc.
En 1987 comenzó el Proyecto Tlatelolco, propuesto y dirigido por el arqueólogo Eduardo Matos Moctezuma hasta 1992; desde entonces el arqueólogo Salvador Guilliem Arroyo se ha hecho cargo de las excavaciones.
“Surgió como una extensión del Proyecto Templo Mayor, con el objetivo fundamental de crear un acervo documental sobre el sitio y la recuperación sistemática de materiales arqueológicos análogos que permitan una contrastación de las ciudades gemelas de los mexicas: Tenochtitlan y Tlatelolco”, señaló el investigador.
Actualmente, los trabajos de excavación continúan en el Complejo Funerario Novohispano descubierto en 2007 en el Gran Basamento, en donde hasta 2014 se han descubierto 180 entierros humanos, área que teóricamente el arqueólogo Guilliem Arroyo señala como la sede análoga de la Casa de las Águilas de Tenochtitlan.
Asimismo, se prepara la memoria de todos los trabajos arqueológicos desarrollados en el Templo Mayor de Tlatelolco, en donde en 2011 se detectaron restos de su acceso al poniente. “Aparentemente, su primera construcción es anterior a los mexicas”, indicó el arqueólogo.
El año pasado, luego de las lluvias, el personal de custodia del sitio detectó en el Templo Mayor una ofrenda, ubicada en el centro del desplante de la séptima etapa constructiva, consistente en un cráneo con restos de pintura roja y azul, además de una orejera de cobre, depositados en un cajete, exploración y registro que llevó a cabo Paola Silva.
Por otra parte, de 2012 a la fecha, el Proyecto de Protección Técnico Legal (Salvamento) supervisa e interviene en los trabajos que realiza la Comisión Federal de Electricidad, a través de los cuales se localizó una plataforma prehispánica en la esquina del edifico de Relaciones Exteriores con entierros de infantes, un conjunto de entierros ubicados cerca del cine Tlatelolco, dos casas-habitación prehispánicas dentro de la unidad habitacional y la calzada prehispánica que se dirigía al Tepeyac.
